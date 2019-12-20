Jeethu Joseph of Malayalam blockbuster Drishyam fame has back to Kollywood with his latest movie Thambi. The filmmaker has cast Karthi and sister-in-law and actress Jyothika in the female lead.

The movie has Sathyaraj, Nikhila Vimal, Anson Paul, Bala, Sowcar Janaki and others in the supporting cast. The movie has Govind Vasantha's music, RD Rajasekhar's cinematography and VS Vinayak's editing.

Story:

The movie revolves around Saravanan (Karthi) and Jyothika (Parvathi), siblings in Thambi. The brother goes missing in childhood. He grows up to become a criminal and the drama that unfolds when he meets his family members decades later forms the crux of the story.

Hype:

Thambi is releasing a week after Jeethu Joseph's Hindi movie The Body, which has Emraan Hashmi, Rishi Kapoor and Vedhika, hit the screens. Known for thrillers, the fans are now looking forward to see a highly-entertaining entertainer packed with lots of emotions.

Whereas Karthi is returning after delivering a hit in the form of Kaithi just two months ago. Will the latest film live up to the expectations? Check it out in the viewers' words below: