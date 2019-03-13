The fans of Vijay went crazy during the shooting of his upcoming movie, presently referred to as Thalapathy 63. The team is filming important portions at a private college on the outskirts of Chennai when the situation almost turned out of control.

A video has surfaced on internet where the huge crowd, which had gathered to take a glimpse of Vijay, went berserk upon seeing him. As he came closer to them, people started pushing each other in an uncontrollable way and the fence almost broke.

The movement came as a shock to Vijay and his associates, yet ran towards fencing to hold it and their timely intervention apparently prevented injuries to the fans. The clip has now gone viral and the actor's gesture has won the hearts of the people.

The fans, on social media, are stating that Vijay has proven again that he is a hero in real life too as he responds to difficult situation of people.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara, who is getting ready for the release of her next film Airaa, has joined the sets of Thalapathy Vijay. The actress is working with Vijay after a gap of 10 years. Vivek, Kathir, Yogi Babu, Daniel Balaji, Rao Ramesh and others are in the supporting cast.

Tamil Super Star #Vijay ??? pic.twitter.com/KLNlSY6jjR — Gossiper (@gossiper_) March 12, 2019

Besides writing story and screenplay, Atlee has directed the movie, funded by Kalpathi S Aghoram on the banner of AGS Entertainment. The film has AR Rahman's music, Ruben's editing and GK Vishnu's cinematography.