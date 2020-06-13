Thalapathy Vijay's bodyguard dies of jaundice

South celebrities have mourned the death of a bodyguard, who had worked with some of the big names of Kollywood and Mollywood. He was suffering from jaundice and breathed his last on Friday, 12 June.

Das, who was popularly known as Das Chetta, had worked with stars like Vijay, Mohanlal, Suriya, and many others. He used to accompany stars in public gatherings or events and prevent the crowd from getting closer to them.

He was admitted to a hospital in Kerala and passed away last evening due to jaundice, say reports. His death has come as a shock to celebrities. Condoling his death, Keerthy Suresh wrote, "RIP Dasetta Black heart Will miss you. You will always be remembered by every single person who knew you! [sic]"

"Rest in peace Das chetan. You will be missed. Condolences to the family. [sic]" Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote.

Tamil Director Affected by Covid-19?

According to reports in Tamil media, a renowned filmmaker is suspected to be infected by coronavirus. The director, who is known for his thriller films, has been in touch with a producer, who has tested positive for Covid-19.

The filmmaker has been busy writing a couple of scripts and announced a couple of movies with big stars. Since he has met the producer, of late, several times, he is now being suspected to be affected by the deadly pandemic. His Covid-19 test results are awaited.

The name of the filmmakers have not been reported by the media.