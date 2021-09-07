The shooting of Shah Rukh Khan's forthcoming movie, tentatively titled Jawaan, is in progress in Pune. In the first schedule, the scenes of King Khan, Nayanthara, and Priyamani are being shot under the stewardship of Atlee Kumar.

A Cameo

Now, the latest rumour about the movie is that Vijay is acting in Jawaan. Not in a key role, but a cameo in the forthcoming Bollywood flick. Yes, if the latest reports are to be believed, Thalapathy will be sharing screen space in a scene or two in the movie.

The news does not come as a surprise since Atlee had worked with Vijay in back-to-back three movies – Theri, Mersal, and Bigil. It looks like the director requested the Tamil actor to do a guest appearance and he could not say "no" to him.

Shah Rukh Khan has praised Vijay whenever reporters from Chennai asked him to say a few words about Kollywood stars. Many years ago, the two stars had danced together at Vijay Awards when King Khan had flown to Chennai to received an award.

The pictures of the Bollywood superstar with the Tamil stars that include Kamal Haasan and Suriya had gone viral. Notably, Khan and Vijay had danced together and set the stage on fire.

In addition to it, the actor shared a special relationship with Kollywood and has many friends. He is a close friend of Rajinikanth too.

Coming back to his latest flick, the movie has Nayanthara making the Bollywood debut while Baahubali star Rana Daggubati will be seen in a negative role.

Is it a Remake Film?

Ever since Atlee Kumar decided to work with Shah Rukh Khan, there have been speculations of the movie being a remake of one of the director's hit movie. Many speculated that Theri might be adapted to Hindi with King Khan playing the dual roles.

However, the latest buzz is that it is a fresh script and Jawaan is a detective flick. The movie is likely to hit the screens in 2022.