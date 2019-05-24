Vijay will celebrate his 43 birthday in June and the makers of his next movie Thalapathy 63 have clear plans ahead for the special day to make the actor's fans happy.

With less than a month for his birthday, the fans of Vijay have started the countdown for their special day. What has doubled the joy of the actor's followers is lyricist Viveka's cryptic tweet.

Two days ago, Vivek had posted a picture with '30' number written on it. Initially, it was believed that he was stating 30 days to go for the birthday, but rumour mills have something more to say about it.

Well, rumours say that the makers might reveal an important update about the album or possibly about a song in the film, presently referred to as Thalapathy 63. The lyricist had penned for Vijay's previous films like Mersal, Sarkar.

Aalaporaan Thamizhan and Neethanae, and Maacho were chartbuster songs in Mersal and Simtaangaran, Oruviral Puratchi and TopTucker had stuck the chord with the fans.

Apart from the special announcement, the first look posters and the title of the Atlee Kumar-directorial will be unveiled on Vijay's 43rd birthday on June 22.

Meanwhile, the shooting of the movie is in progress as per the schedule. The team is filming important portions of the film in specially-erected sets on the outskirts of Chennai.

It is a sports drama in which Nayanthara plays the female lead and Jackie Shroff will be seen in the role of antagonist.