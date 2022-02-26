Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay was in Bengaluru on Saturday, February 26, to pay his tributes to late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who died of cardiac arrest last October.

He was accompanied by his fans' club members. Vijay offered moksha deepam at the memorial at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. It is not clear whether the actor paid a visit to Puneeth's brother's house or not.

It may be recalled that there were several dignitaries from Kollywood had already paid a visit to the memorial that includes Suriya, Sarath Kumar, Vijay Sethupathi and Sivakarthikeyan.

'Jai Bhim' star Suriya who came down to the city to pay respects to the Kannada star, was in tears at his 'samadhi' in the premises of Kanteerava Studio where he was laid to rest. "My mother told me when I was a four-month-old baby, Puneeth was seven months old. We can't come to terms with his untimely demise. His father Dr Rajkumar was a model for all of us. I don't know what to tell Kannadigas. May God give them strength and may his soul rest in peace," Suriya said.Suriya also visited his residence and spoke to Puneeth's family members.

Puneeth Rajkumar died after suffering a cardiac arrest on October 29 last year. His untimely death came as a shock to the nation.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Chief Ministers from many states including Tamil Nadu expressed their condolence over the death of the Sandalwood's Power Star.

Meanwhile, Puneeth Rajkumar's long-awaited James is getting ready for the release. It will hit the screens on March 17 on the occasion of his birthday.

As a mark of respect, SS Rajamouli, who had planned to release his RRR, postponed the movie by a week as he wants James to get all the attention.