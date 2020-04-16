Thalapathy Vijay had not have any link-ups with his co-stars since he made his debut as a hero in 1992, but by his own admission, the Tamil actor had many crushes in his teenage.

Vijay's Confession

Vijay had spoken about it during the promotion of his movie Kaavalan. When asked about love stories during his college days, the actor said, "It started when I was in 10th class itself. I used to get attracted towards girls and had crushes," However, the actor pointed out that he was "silent", indicating that it never turned into serious relationships.

When asked whether such experience in college days helped him in films, Vijay claimed, "Yes, in the beginning stage for the films like Love Today, Poove Unakkaga and Thulladha Manamum Thullum." He also admitted to have done the tricks like going to bus stop to see the person with whom he was attracted, something like he did in Love Today.

Vijay Happily Married

Vijay is happily married to Sangeetha Somalingam. They tied the knot in 1999 and have two children – Sanjay and Divya. The underlining part of his story is that there has never been gossips on his affairs with heroines, till date.

The Tamil actor has managed to maintain such image by being through professional. He talks with the actor and crew only when it is required and do not go to parties. Even if he is attending any celebration, we can find Vijay with his wife.

However, it does not mean that Thalapathy does not socialise, but he has drawn a line which he neither crosses nor allows others to cross it.

On the professional front, Vijay is working on his next movie Master. The film was supposed to be released this month, but the unexpected country-wide lockdown as part of a prevent measure to contain the spread of Coronavirus aka Covid-19 has postponed its release.