The pictures and videos of Thalapathy Vijay attending a function reportedly in Chennai have gone viral. The actor is seen meeting a few big names from the DMK with his wife Sangeetha in the viral photos and clips.

As per the reports, Vijay was invited for a family function of a DMK leader. In one of the clips, producer Kalaipuli S Thanu is seen welcoming the actor to the event. After taking his seat with his wife, the actor apparently gets up every time he spots his well-wishers and friends.

In another clip, Thalapathy is greeting Kalanidhi Maran, media baron and the owner of Sun Pictures, along with Dayanidhi Maran, former union minister. Among all the videos, which have gone viral, it is his meeting with the DMK President, MK Stalin which have hogged a lot of limelight.

Poet and lyricist Vairamuthu, DMK leader Durai Murugan and many others are seen in the pictures.

Vijay's Vinayaka Chathurthi Treat for Fans

Meanwhile, the second song titled 'Verithanam' from his upcoming movie Bigil is released on Sunday evening, 1 September. Vijay himself has sung the track for the music, composed by AR Rahman.

After two years, Vijay has sung a song and it is for the first time that the Thalapathy has lent his voice for the tune composed by the two-time Oscar Award winning musician AR Rahman.

It is mass song with a local flavour which makes the viewers shake their body from the word go. It is out-and-out dance and party number which has garnered a record number of views and likes on YouTube.

In less than 24 hours, 'Verithanam' song has garnered over 4 million views with above seven lakh likes. Now, people are curiously looking forward to see the song with the visuals.

This is the second song from Atlee Kumar's Bigil, which has Nayanthara in the female lead, to hit the internet after 'Singapenney,' which has also become a chartbuster track.