Vijay, who is busy with Atlee Kumar-directorial, seems to have given nod for his 64th movie. Well, if the latest report is to be believed, Thalapathy will team up with none other than Mohan Raja.

Mohan Raja himself has made the claims at a college function recently and the video of which has now gone viral. At the event, the director is seen saying that he is going to direct Vijay's next movie.

Sources say that the director is now working on the script and a formal announcement on the movie is expected to be made by the end of March.

Currently, Vijay is working on Atlee's untitled movie. It is a sports drama, produced by AGS Entertainment. He has be in discussion with a few directors, but it looks like Thalapathy is impressed with Mohan Raja's story.

However, the project is believed to be taking off later this year. A formal announcement on the movie is likely to be made by the end of this month. Interestingly, the filmmaker had plans to make a sequel to his hit movie Thani Oruvan.

Mohan Raja, who has delivered back-to-back hits in the form of Thani Oruvan and Velaikkaran, had earlier worked with Vijay in Velayudham, who was inspired by Telugu movie Azad. The movie had ended up as an above-average grosser at the box office.

Video | Director @jayam_mohanraja Announces that he gonna do his next Project with #ThalapathyVijay in Recent New College Function. Blockbuster Combo Reunion after Velayudham ?#Thalapathy63,#Thalapathy64.@actorvijay @Jagadishblisspic.twitter.com/Kdr1KqO0ZB — Vijay Fans Mania (@VijayFanMania) March 8, 2019

The news of Mohan Raja working with Vijay has come as an exciting news to the fans.