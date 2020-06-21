Vijay's birthday has nearly arrived, with only one day to go, fans everywhere are gearing up for the big day. The actor who has given us some of the most iconic roles, characters and films will be turning 46. So before birthday, it's only fitting that we take a look at the long journey and the numerous dialogues he's delivered in his career spanning nearly 4 decades.

Thalapathy Vijay's dialogues have always stuck in the memory of his fans. Sometimes witty, sometimes a level of swag some can only aspire to and every once in a while words of wisdom that we all need. Even after so many years, these dialogues still hit home, and remain relevant.

Top 5 Dialogues Vijay has given us

There are so many dialogues in Vijay's repertoire that it becomes hard to choose one from so many. However, here are some of the fan favourites that have been given the status of 'iconic' by fans themselves from his notable movies in the past decade.

#1 Nanban (2012)- 'All is Well'

Nanban was the Tamil remake of 3 Idiots, and how it retold the story. The youthful retelling of a story that still tugs at heartstrings with its reliability. Vijay's delivery of the dialogue, "All is well" will remain immortalised for years to come.

#2 Thuppakki (2012)- 'I am waiting' (2012)

Thuppakki directed by AR Murugadoss was one of Vijay's most notable films in the last decade for more reasons than the action sequences and swag. The dialogue "I am waiting," was written only for Vijay, one can imagine. That was a line fans have never really gotten over in all these years. The dialogue made an incredible comeback in the actor's film, Kaththi two years later.

#3 Thalaivaa (2013)- 'Nee Vera Naadu Naan Vera Naadu Illa Daa Ellarum Ore Naadu, India'

Thalaivaa was another iconic film in and of itself directed by AL Vijay. The film's dialogue delivered by Vijay on unity and India is one for the history books. The dialogue translates to, "You're from a different place, I'm from a different place, but we're all from India."

#4 Theri (2016)- 'Twinkle Twinkle Little Star'

There's Twinkle Twinkle Little Star dialogue is laced with humour and wit but never fails to bring a smile to one's face when Vijay says it at any point in the film. Who knew a nursery rhyme could attain 'mass' status. This was the high point for the nursery rhyme's success in all the time that it has been around for.

#5 Mersal (2017)- 'Nee Pattra vaitha neruppu ondru pattai yeria unnai ketkum, Nee vidhaitha vina ellam, unai arukka kaathirukkum'

Mersal was one of the biggest commercial successes in Vijay's career and with good reason. In the teaser, we were given one of the most iconic dialogues we can't forget, "the fire that you set will seek for you to be on fire, the karma that you have sowed is waiting to slice you." The rest is history.

As Thalapathy's birthday arrives, we can only hope he'll bring us more such dialogues that we can forever look back on. We're sure to get the same feel in Master.