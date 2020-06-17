Rashmika Mandanna had lost the opportunity to work with Vijay in upcoming film Master after being approached by the makers. She had expressed her disappointment over missing the chance to work with Thalapathy, but she was hopeful of paring up with him in future.

Now, her wish seems to be coming true. If the latest reports are to be believed, Rashmika Mandanna is approached to work with Vijay in his next movie, presently referred to as Thalapathy 65. Since she had expressed her desire to work with the actor in the past, the girl from the Kodagu is unlikely to turn down the offer.

Not Okayed Any film during Lockdown

The actress has been in talks with many filmmakers even during the lockdown, but she has not signed any project on the dotted lines. Apart from Karthi's Sultan and Allu Arjun's Pushpa, she has not given a green signal to any project in the recent times.

It may be recalled that the names of Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde were also doing rounds. Also, it was recently reported that Madonna Sebastian was signed to play an important role in the film.

On the other hand, AR Murugadoss is preparing for the project. The shooting was supposed to commence in July and August. However, the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak might force the makers change their plans.

Vijay's current project Master is in the post-production stages. It was scheduled for release in April, but it has been postponed. The new date of its release is yet to be announced.

Thalapathy 65 is being funded by Sun Pictures. S Thaman is composing the music.