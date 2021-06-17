Vijay is turning a year older on Friday, 22 June. Like last year, there would not be grand celebration due to the Covid-19 crisis. However, it is not preventing his fans from gearing up for online celebrations.

Birthday Treat

Well, the latest buzz in the K-town is that an important announcement about Vijay's next movie, which is referred to as Thalapathy 65, will be made on his 47th birthday. The actor is collaborating with Vamsi Paidipally of Thozha fame. So, the formal announcement with a poster from the flick is expected to be revealed on this special day.

The upcoming movie is funded by Sun Pictures. Nelson Dilipkumar of Kolamavu Kokila and Doctor fame is helming the project. Rumours say that it is a comedy entertainer.

Cast and Crew

As far as the cast is concerned, Pooja Hegde is returning to Kollywood nine years after making her debut with Jiiva's Mugamoodi. She has already been part of a shooting schedule in Georgia. Aparna Das is playing an important role in the flick. Yogi Babu and VTV Ganesh are part of the cast.

After chartbuster albums like Kaththi and Master, Anirudh Ravichander is scoring music for a Vijay film again. Manoj Paramahamsa is the cinematographer, while R Nirmal is the editor.

However, Sun Pictures was originally planned Thalapathy 65 with AR Murugadoss. However, he walked out of the project due to creative differences with the production house. Vetrimaaran, Sudha Kongara, and Magizh Thirumeni were also in the race to direct Vijay-starrer, but in the end, Nelson Dilipkumar got the opportunity to direct the flick.

Meanwhile, Vijay's Master turned out to be one of the biggest hits at the box office in South India in 2021. After much delay, the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial was released earlier this year for Pongal and did well at the collection centres in Tamil Nadu and Andhra.