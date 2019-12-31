The countdown for the announcement of the movie name and the first look of Vijay's upcoming movie, which has been being referred to as Thalapathy 64, has begun. The makers of the Tamil movie will formally announce it with the posters at 5 pm on Tuesday, 31 December.

What is the title of Thalapathy 64?

Although the name of Thalapathy 64 will be known in a matter of hours, there are a few rumours pertaining to the film's title. Speculations are rife that JD is the title of Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial flick. JD means James Durairaj, the name of Vijay's character in the film. Some even say that it is Joseph Durairaj.

Another Set of Names

Another set of rumours claim that either Sambavam or Sirai is the title of Thalapathy 64. Gangster, Master, Verithanam, NEET, Bullet and Vathiyar are the other names which are doing rounds on social media sites.

Vijay Turns Professor

Vijay plays the role of a professor in Thalapathy 64. Hence, the titles such as Master and Vathiyar are being speculated among the fans. Also, the important portion of the film is being shot in Shivamogga in Karnataka in a historical jail, thus making the rumour mongers to suggest the title of the film as Sirai (prison).

Nonetheless, the fans are hoping the title to be a one-letter word considering the name of Lokesh Kanagaraj's previous films like Maanagaram and Kaithi.

The film was launched in October and shooting has been progressing as per the plans. It has Vijay Sethupathi in the role of antagonist. Malavika Mohanan is the female lead, while Andrea Jeremiah, Ramya Subramanian and others are part of the cast.