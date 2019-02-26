AGS Entertainment had announced earlier that its latest movie with Vijay, which is presently referred to as Thalapathy 63, will be a Diwali treat to the fans. Now, it looks like there is some change in the plans.

Rumours are rife that Thalapathy 63 will be out much earlier than announced earlier. Yes, the movie is expected to hit the screens in August. It goes without saying that the makers are planning to release the movie to coincide with the Independence Day celebration.

However, there is no official information in this regard and the film can hit the screens in August only if things go as per their plan. But the movies of Vijay have been doing well at the box office during Diwali season and moving his film to a different date, according to trade trackers, might not be a good idea.

It may be recalled that Vijay's earlier movie Mersal with Atlee had struck gold at the box office.

So far, the team has shot important portions in Chennai. Currently, the team is busy shooting at a specially erected set in Binny Mills. The introduction song has also been shot here.

Nayanthara plays the female lead in the movie, which has Yogi Babu, Daniel Balaji, Kathir, Anandraj and others are in the cast. It has AR Rahman's music, GK Vishnu's cinematography, Anil Arasu's stunt and Muthuraj's art.