After a short break, the shooting of Vijay's next movie, which is presently being referred to as Thalapathy 63, has commenced on Monday, 4 February. The team is filming the intro song of the actor.

Well, the latest buzz is that the name of Vijay's character fro Thalapathy 63 is revealed. If the reports are to be believed, Michael is the name of the actor in the Atlee Kumar-directorial film. He will be reportedly seen in the role of footballer in the flick.

The Vijay-starrer is a sports drama which tries to deal with a serious issue surrounding our football association in the country. Rumours say that it tries to throw light on the corruption, affecting the lives of aspiring footballers.

Coming to the shooting, Thalapathy 63 was launched with a formal pooja on 20 January. The team had shot an action sequence before taking off for a few days. It was speculated that the shooting should be shifted to Hyderabad as the team had difficulties to shoot due to the huge crowd gathering around the shooting spot.

However, the team has continued to shoot in Chennai. The makers are shooting Vijay's intro song on a specially erected sets at Binny Mills.

Nayanthara plays the female lead in the movie, which has Yogi Babu, Daniel Balaji, Kathir, Anandraj and others are in the cast. It has AR Rahman's music, GK Vishnu's cinematography, Anil Arasu's stunt and Muthuraj's art.