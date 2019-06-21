The birthday celebration for the fans of Vijay is going to start little early this year with the unveiling of his movie title and its first look poster. It will be out on Friday evening, 21 June, at 6 pm and the second look will be released at 12 am on 22 June.

There have been lots of rumours doing rounds pertaining to the movie title. Captain Michael, CM, Verithanam, Assault, Bigil, and Mirattal are of the rumoured names of the Atlee Kumar-directorial flick.

The Tamil film marks the third union of Atlee Kumar with Vijay after Theri and Mersal. The names of both the movies are popular Tamil slangs. Hence, the fans are expecting the title of the latest flick to be on the same lines.

Going by the reports, Vijay has enacted two roles of a father and son. The movie is about an inspiring journey of an ex-footballer who lifts the moral of the local football team and ensures their victory in a national tournament.

Nayanthara romances one of the two characters (Michael and Bigil) played by Vijay. Her character name is said to be Angel.

The movie had hit the floors in January and it has been majorly shot in a specially-erected football stadium set at the EVP Studios in Chennai. Jackie Shroff plays the role of an antagonist. Kathir, Vivek, Daniel Balaji, Anandraj, Indhuja Ravichandran, Varsha Bollamma and others are in the cast.

It has AR Rahman's music, GK Vishnu's cinematography and Ruben's editing. It is scheduled for release in October 2019.