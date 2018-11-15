Even as Sarkar is doing a steady business at the worldwide box office, the focus has now shifted towards Vijay's next movie, which was formally announced on Wednesday, November 14. The makers have announced the cast and crew of the Tamil flick, but the name of the heroine has not been revealed yet.

The fans are now curious to know about the actress who will pair up with Vijay. Well, there is a strong buzz doing rounds that Nayanthara would team up with Thalapathy again. The makers have approached her and the talks are on. She is yet to sign the project on the dotted lines and the rumours say that she is working out dates for the Atlee's flick.

Nayanthara had worked with Vijay in two movies: Sivakasi in 2005 and Villu in 2009. It is quite surprising to note that they have not paired in a movie in last nine years, but as per the reports the actress was approached for a few movies during these years, but she could not take up due to other commitments.

The 35-year old had earlier played the female lead in Atlee's debut movie Raja Rani which went on to become a big hit at the box office and won critical appreciation too.

Coming to the latest flick, the movie has the music of two-time Oscar Award-winning musician AR Rahman. GK Vishnu handles the cinematography department, Antony L Ruben's editing, art direction by Muthuraj and stunt by Anil Arasu.

"AGS Entertainment is pleased to announce our next project with Thalapathy Vijay. It has been a much-awaited project for us and we are extremely happy and excited to work with Thalapathy Vijay. This will be our 20th production and biggest till date," the production house stated.

The makers have plans to release the flick for next Diwali.