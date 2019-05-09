From the day the movie was launched, pictures of Vijay and from the sets have been hitting the internet at the regular intervals. Now, yet another set of photos have surfaced on social media which seem to have given hints about the storyline.

Three pictures from the shooting spot have been leaked. In one picture, Vijay is seen wearing a neckband even as people are surrounded by him. A girl wearing a red jersey clearly indicates that the story is set in the backdrop of the hockey tournament.

In the second photo, people can see a trophy, while the last snap shows the people busy working on the sets. All three pictures leaked from on stadium sets.

The rumours of Vijay playing a coach become stronger in the latest photos.

Recently, Rajinikanth's Darbar landed in such a situation where pictures were getting leaked on a regular basis. Finally, the team took serious measures to prevent the photos and videos unofficially hitting internet online.

Thalapathy 63 marks the third union of Vijay with director Atlee Kumar after blockbuster movies like Theri and Mersal. Kalpathi S Aghoram is producing the movie on the banner of AGS Entertainment.

Nayanthara plays the female lead, while Jackie Shroff is said to be the main antagonist in the film, which has Yogi Babu, Kathir, Reba Monica John, Vivek, Daniel Balaji and others are in the cast.

The film has AR Rahman's music, GK Vishnu's cinematography, while Ruben is the editor of the flick.