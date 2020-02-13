Social media was abuzz with the rumours of Thalaivar 168 being shelved by Sun Pictures, owned by the DMK family members, after Rajinikanth started taking pro-BJP stand in the recent months. On one occasion, the Tamil superstar had raked up Periyar insulting the idols of Ram to target the Dravidian party.

Rajini-Sun Pictures Relationship Strained?

Last weekend, there were rumours which claimed that Sun Pictures had threatened to back out of the project if Rajinikanth did to take a pay cut for the Siruthai Siva-directorial after his recent flick Darbar failed to set the box office on fire. A few days ago, Dayanidhi Maran, Union Minister, had taken potshot at the Tamil superstar over getting a relief from the Income Tax department in a case related to unauthorized money lending.

Later, the rumours were doing rounds that the 69-year old actor's untitled movie, presently referred to as Thalaivar 168, might be shelved over a fallout between Rajinikanth and Sun Pictures. This project was causing issues for both the actor and the production house, said rumours doing rounds on social media sites.

The Truth

However, the industry insiders have rubbished the rumours stating the shooting of the flick is in progress. It has to be noted that just two weeks ago the makers had made an announcement of roping in Nayanthara to play the female lead in Thalaivar 168.

Rajinikanth is yet to announce his party and he has not made his intentions clear on contesting the next Tamil Nadu assembly election, considering that he has agreed to do one more film for Kamal Haasan's Raj Kamal International.

It means Rajinikanth will be busy till next Pongal in January 2021 and he will be left with only a few months for preparation for the state elections.

Coming to Thalaivar 168, apart from Rajinikanth and Nayanthara, the cast comprises of popular names like Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbu.