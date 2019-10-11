Putting an end to the speculations around Rajinikanth's next movie, presently referred to as Thalaivar 168, Sun Pictures has formally announced the movie on Friday, 11 October.

The makers have announced the film with a short video which was released on the social media pages of Sun Pictures. This is the third movie to be funded by Kalanidhi Maran-owned company after blockbuster Enthiran – The Robot and Petta, which hit the screens earlier this year.

Siruthai Siva, who directed Ajith Kumar in four movies (Veeram, Vedalam, Vivegam and Viswasam) in a row, is helming the mega-budget movie starring Rajini. The director was supposed to work with Suriya to be produced by KE Gnanavelraja as per an agreement.

After Rajinikanth made a personal request to Suriya, the latter decided to delay the project.

The cast and crew of Thalaivar 168 is yet to be announced. The movie will take off on 12 December on the occasion of the superstar's birthday. It will light the screens for Diwali 2020.

Meanwhile, the shooting of Rajinikanth's latest movie Darbar is progressing at a brisk pace. The makers want to release the flick for Pongal 2020. So far, things have fallen into place.

The AR Murugadoss-directorial has Nayanthara playing the female lead, while Suniel Shetty will be reportedly doing the role with negative shade.