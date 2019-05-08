Rajinikanth, who is busy with his upcoming movie Darbar, seems to have opted for a tried-and-tested filmmaker again. The Tamil superstar, who is being frequently approached by young as well as experienced filmmakers, is believed to have given consent to act in Karthik Subbaraj's next film.

Contrary to the rumours, Rajinikanth is not working with KS Ravikumar or Vignesh Shivan. But he will be teaming up with Karthik Subbaraj, who delivered a hit movie with the superstar in the lead in the form of Petta.

Although there is no official confirmation about the development, rumours are rife that the young director has pitched in a commercial script again and Rajini seems to have liked it. As far as the producer is concerned, his son-in-law and multifaceted actor Dhanush will be funding the movie, which will be made on the banner of WunderBar Films and presently referred to as Thalaivar 168.

It has to be noted that Dhanush had earlier funded Rajini's Kaala, which was directed by Pa Ranjith.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is in Mumbai busy with the shooting of his Darbar. Nayanthara, Yogi Babu, Nivetha Thomas, Chemban Vinod Jose and many others are also part of the schedule.

Prateik Babbar plays the antagonist's role in the film comprising Suman, Anandraj, Bose Venkat and many others in the cast. The Lyca Productions-funded film is an action thriller which will see the light of the day next Pongal.