Yuvan Shankar Raja, who has composed music for Ajith's movies like Dheena, Billa, Mankatha among many others, has been working on the songs of the actor's next movie for a while now. Now, we have some updates on the number of tracks in the album.

Well, it is said that the movie, which is presently referred to as Thala 59, has four songs. There will be a romantic track on Ajith and Vidya Balan, a lively number of the three girls played by Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Andrea Taran and two situational tracks.

Interestingly, the team is doing away with the usual Ajith's intro song. In the last couple of years, all the movies of Thala Ajith had songs centered around his characters and this film is standing different from the lot.

The reports claim that the makers have consciously taken the decision as it does not suit the script.

Ajith will be seen as a lawyer fighting the case in favour of molested girls in Thala 59. It is the remake of Bollywood movie Pink. H Vinoth of Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru fame is directing the flick, which is funded by Bollywood's leading filmmaker Boney Kapoor.

Vidya Balan is doing an extended cameo in Thala 59, which was formally announced recently. Also, there are rumours doing rounds that Jhanvi Kapoor, daughter of Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi, will be doing a cameo in the Tamil flick, which marks the debut of her in Kollywood.