At least one man died and scores of Chinese tourists went missing after a boat capsized off the popular southern island resort in Thailand. The boat, the Phoenix, was carrying nearly 105 passengers in the Andaman Sea. It was hit by massive waves which prompted it to keel over. The search operation resumed on Friday after helicopters dispatched to the search area. Nearly 49 people are still missing.
Thailand: Tourists missing after boat capsizes in Phuket
