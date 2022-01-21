Karnataka government on Friday decided to end weekend curfew, which was imposed earlier this month in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19. The state-wise decision was taken by Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai at the two-hour-long meeting with TAC members, and other senior officials.

The decision to end weekend curfew doesn't overrule the current restrictions of night curfew. The entire state will continue to follow the COVID restrictions in place between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. until further orders.

In the last 24 hours, 47,754 new Covid cases were reported in Karnataka, of which Bengaluru logged the highest of 30,540 infections. However, the discharge of 22,143 patients in the state, 13,195 in Bengaluru and the lack of severity of the disease has influenced the decision makers to announce lifting of curbs. On January 18 and 19, 8,353 and 23,209 patients were discharged, respectively.

Pressure mounts on reopening state

Bommai and state Health Minister Sudhakar K said that pro-people decisions would be taken in the meeting and avoiding deaths is their only concern as pressure is mounting on the government from the business community, private school managements to ease restrictions.

The private school managements are demanding reopening of schools in Bengaluru. In the rest of the state, schools are running and discretion is given to the concerned district commissioners to take calls.

It has also been advised not to take blanket decisions for the entire district.

The business community, film exhibitors, bar, pub and hotel owners are also demanding lifting of weekend and night curfew in the state and especially Bengaluru.

The film exhibitors in Mysuru have taken to protest by cancelling exhibitions demanding 100 per cent seat occupancy along with weekend and night curbs.

(Includes additional agency inputs)