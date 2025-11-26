Elon Musk-run electric car company Tesla on Wednesday announced the opening of its first all-in-one Tesla Centre in Gurugram, marking a major step in the company's expansion in India.

The new facility, located at Orchid Business Park in Sector 48, will open on November 27, and will bring retail, after-sales service, vehicle delivery, and charging facilities together under one roof for the first time in the country.

According to Sharad Agarwal, General Manager of Tesla India, the centre has been designed to support the fast-growing community of Tesla owners in northern India.

He said the aim is to make electric mobility convenient and accessible by building infrastructure around customers' everyday lifestyles—where they work, eat, and travel.

"Tesla's mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy. By building charging infrastructure that fits people's daily lives, we are making electric driving convenient for everyone in India," he stated.

"Our direct business model has sparked huge excitement for electric mobility, driving strong adoption and lasting confidence in sustainable transport across India," said Agarwal.

With the Gurugram launch, Tesla wants to create a seamless and reliable ownership experience from the moment customers walk in to explore a car to the point they charge and maintain it.

At the new centre, visitors can learn about Tesla's latest technologies, take test drives of the Model Y, and use the advanced V4 Superchargers installed on-site.

Tesla's humanoid robot, Optimus Gen 2, will also be on public display, highlighting the company's focus on AI and robotics.

The Gurugram centre is a key part of Tesla's broader expansion in India. Since entering the market in July, the company has opened experience centres in Mumbai and Delhi and set up three charging sites in these cities.

With the upcoming commissioning of the One Horizon charging station in Gurugram, Tesla will operate four charging stations across India equipped with 16 Superchargers and 10 Destination Chargers.

The company says its supercharging network offers 99.95 per cent uptime, allowing Model Y owners to charge up to 275 km of range in just 15 minutes.

