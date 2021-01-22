Terrorists attacked a police vehicle on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district as the authorities said except for minor injuries to one cop, others escaped unhurt.

Police said terrorists hurled a grenade at a vehicle of J&K police special operations group (SOG) at Dad Peth in Chatroo area of Kishtwar district, 15km from the main town.

"One police constable received minor injuries in this attack while others have escaped unhurt. The area has been surrounded for searches," police said.

