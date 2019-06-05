Jammu and Kashmir
Visual from outside the house of the deceased woman in Jammu and Kashmir.Twitter/ANI

Suspected terrorists on Wednesday, June 5, shot dead a woman inside her house in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. A man was also injured in the incident.

The deceased, identified as Nigeena Bano, was critically wounded in the shooting incident in Narbal village of Kakapora area.

The injured man has been rushed to a nearby hospital while the woman was declared brought dead on arrival. "Terrorists fired upon a man and a woman at Singoo-Narbal in Pulwama district. The injured man is being treated," said a police official as quoted by a news agency.

An investigation is underway to nab the accused gunmen.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)

