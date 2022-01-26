Acting swiftly after the grenade attack in the heart of the Srinagar city amid high alert, the Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested the terrorist involved in this cowardly act.

Reports said that within minutes after the incident, senior police officials immediately reached the spot and started an investigation. Additional forces were deployed and the whole area was sealed by plugging all routes.

Sources said that within no time, cops of Jammu and Kashmir checked all CCTV cameras installed in the locality where the terrorist had lobbed a grenade. "Identity of the terrorist was established through CCTV cameras and he was arrested within minutes after the incident," a source said.

Later, the police disclosed the identity of the arrested terrorist as Aijaz Wani son of Fayaz Wani, a resident of Fatehkadal Srinagar. He is a chronic stone pelter of Srinagar city.

"Srinagar Police arrested the grenade thrower who was involved in today's terror incident at Hari Singh High Street Srinagar in which a few civilians and one police personnel got injured. The investigation is going on," Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar tweeted.

Terrorist targets joint team of J&K Police, CRPF

Reports said that the arrested terrorist has lobbed a grenade on a joint team of J&K Police and CRPF near Hari Singh High Street but it missed the target.

"At about 1525 hours the terrorist hurled a grenade upon a Police vehicle near Hari Singh High Street, Srinagar. In this incident, however, few civilians sustained minor splinter injuries, besides causing minor damage to the police vehicle," police stated.

"All the injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, and some of them have been discharged after required some treatment", police further said.

Police Inspector, three civilians injured in the attack

An Inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police and three civilians were injured in this grenade attack at Hari Singh High Street area in Srinagar-the summer capital of the Union Territory.

Identities of the injured have been established as Police Inspector Tanveer Hussain who is posted with Anti-Corruption Bureau, Asmat (40) wife of Zahoor Ahmad Hajam of Charar-i-Shareef, and the couple— Tanveera (38) and her husband Muhammad Shafi Bhat (43) of Chattabal Srinagar.

Forces recover explosives from Kishtwar

A joint team of the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Polic has recovered approx 1.3 Kgs of commercial-grade explosives from the Kishtwar area of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Explosive were recovered from the area of Nagar Nala near Dul in District Kishtwar The recovery included 11 sticks of commercial-grade explosives (each weighing 125 gms), one detonator, and also the detonating wire", PRO Defence Lt Col Devender Anand said.