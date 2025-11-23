Continuing its offensive against terrorists operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), the police on Saturday attached the property of a terrorist in south Kashmir's Tral area.

The terrorist has been identified as Mubashir Ahmad, son of Ghulam Nabi Dar, who is operating from Pakistan and various parts of PoJK. The immovable property was attached by Awantipora Police at Syedabad Pastoona, Tral.

According to police, Mubashir Ahmad is working as a handler across the border and has been instigating youth from different parts of the Kashmir Valley to rejoin terror groups. "Mubashir Ahmad is in contact with several youths from south Kashmir through social media apps," police said, adding, "Some detained youths recently revealed that Ahmad was provoking them to join terror outfits."

The property was identified as belonging to the terror handler during investigations and enquiries carried out by Awantipora Police.

Police said Mubashir has been actively involved in promoting and reviving terrorist activity by pushing arms and ammunition into the region and activating local terror networks.

This operation, officials said, reaffirms the unwavering commitment of Awantipora Police to combat terrorism and dismantle its ecosystem in the region.

Sources said Jammu and Kashmir Police have prepared a list of residents of J&K who have been operating from Pakistan and PoJK. Reports indicate that several Pakistan- and PoJK-based terrorists are attempting to revive terrorism in different parts of J&K.

Two years ago, the Jammu and Kashmir Police approached Interpol to track down 36 hardcore terrorists currently operating from across the border.

Hailing from the mountainous district of Kishtwar, these terrorists—affiliated with various proscribed outfits—are believed to be operating from Pakistan and PoJK. Reports suggest that 36 hardcore terrorists from Kishtwar have already been identified, and their involvement in attempts to revive terrorism has been established.

In the early 1990s, when terrorism was at its peak in Jammu and Kashmir, many of these terrorists managed to cross the border for arms training.

Earlier: Property of a narco-terrorist attached in Budgam

In a separate decisive action against the drug menace, Budgam Police recently attached immovable property worth approximately ₹45 lakh belonging to a notorious drug peddler in the Beerwah area of the district.

The attached property—a single-storey residential house at Sadipora Beerwah—belongs to Tanveer Ahmad Ganie, son of Mohammad Yousuf Ganie. He is involved in FIR Nos. 02/2022, 13/2023, and 65/2024 under Sections 8/20 of the NDPS Act registered at Police Station Beerwah.

Investigations revealed that the accused had acquired the property from the proceeds of illegal narcotics trafficking. After following due legal procedures and based on concrete evidence, the property was attached under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act.

The action reflects Budgam Police's sustained efforts and zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking. The general public has been urged to share information about drug peddling and support efforts aimed at building a drug-free society.