Lately, we have been seeing Bollywood films exploring a particular genre, whether it's vengeance-filled sagas or passionate love stories. In fact, revenge films like King, Dhurandhara, Animal, Kill, Bhaaghi 3, among others, share similar themes.

And now, in the toxic love category, Harshvardhan Rane's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat was on the same line, and now it seems Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's Tere Ishq Mein is also based on the same violent romance.

The trailer of the film Tere Ishq Mein was launched in Mumbai on Friday night. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai,

Anand L Rai has also directed films, namely Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re.

About the trailer

Tere Ishq Mein is about an angry and violent young man played by Dhanush, who falls in love with Mukti (Kriti Sanon). Their romance blossoms in college corridors and over bike rides, but she soon changes her mind about him, choosing another man to marry who is rather calm and sorted.

Cut to, Dhanush's character becomes deeply heartbroken.

It seems Dhanush has a one-sided love for Kriti. And she is on a road to make him a calmer person. But sadly, it backfires, and he doesn't just love her, he obsesses over her.

When Mukti decides to marry someone else, he becomes vengeful and vows to burn "entire Delhi" to the ground for his broken heart. Love is lost, lives are ruined.

#TereIshqMeintrailer feels both impressive and disappointing at the same time. What really stands out? The emotion. The raw, wild chemistry of #Dhanush and #KritiSanon hits instantly. But at the same time. it’s the same old “roadside Romeo → psycho lover” trope seeing for years pic.twitter.com/aUkpcVcduT — Subha The Luck (@Subha_The_Luck) November 14, 2025

The trailer shows Dhanush and Kriti lighting cigarettes, in pain and desperation, both of them drinking heartbroken, Dhanush abusing in anger, and much more.

The film is not a sweet aww rom-com but somewhat like an unrequited one, an aashiq who wants his love anyhow. Set in Baneras, the trailer also shows Dhanush and Kriti's characters moving on. Kriti becomes an alcoholic, and Dhanush becomes a politician.

Netizens have mixed reactions to Dhanush and Kriti's film; many felt the chemistry between Kriti and Dhanush didn't ignite any fire on-screen, and the spark was missing.

Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Pratt's Saiyaara was a Gen Z romance, and Tere Ishq Mein is for legends. All one-sided lovers can unite and watch the film.

LOVE THIS??? ⁦@arrahman⁩ sounds GRAND and INTENSE ??? https://t.co/OKxUmHcs1V — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) November 15, 2025

"Kriti's acting skills are phenomenal..and Dhanush as always keeping us glued to the screens," said a fan on YouTube comments section of the trailer.

A user wrote, ""Bhai saiyaara ka baap loading ho raha hai 28th November ko (Saiyaara's dad is coming on November 28),".

Another wrote, "Sayyara or deewaniyat wale bacho ko bolo ye hoti h movie.." ( Tell Saiyaara and Deewaniyat audiences to watch this film..)

Apart from netizens, Ram Gopal Varma, as well as writer-director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, commented on the trailer of Dhanush's Tere Ishq Mein.

During the trailer launch event held in Mumbai, Dhanush and Kriti spoke about love and whether they relate to the characters they are portraying in Tere Ishq Mein.

At the event, Dhanush and Kriti were asked for their opinion on love. Dhanush said, "I think it's just another overrated emotion."

Kriti then joked that she doesn't think his character in the film, Shankar, agrees with him. "I already said (I am) nothing like Shankar," he replied.

Tere Ishk Mein releases in theatres on November 28. This is Dhanush and Kriti's first movie together.