To date, Sachin Tendulkar is called the fittest cricketer in the country. Not that he didn't have his fair share of injuries, but none of it could ever stop the master blaster from raring to go. As Sachin Tendulkar has now tested positive for coronavirus and is recuperating under home isolation, we take a look at the times when Sachin's injuries left the entire nation shocked and grieving.

Back spasm

Sachin Tendulkar's marvelous innings of 136 against Pakistan in the first test match in Chennai made equal buzz as his back spasm during the match. Despite being visibly in acute pain and exertion, Sachin didn't stop. The team's heavy dependence on Sachin and his persistent pain made Pakistan win. But, the whole nation paid salute to Sachin's true blue sportsmanship and perseverance. But very knew that off-the-field, Sachin's back was a complete wreck.

Questions were raised on whether or not Sachin would be able to come back for the next test or more importantly for the World Cup. As the entire nation pinned their hopes on Sachin, he was relieved when the back pain was first diagnosed just as a muscular spasm. However, in the next match, when Sachin came to bat with a waist belt wrapped, commentator Sanjay Manjrekar said, "It's very unlikely that Sachin would let the opponents know that he is not 100 percent fit. If he has the red protection so conspicuous his back must be really bad."

After the test series, it was evident that something had gone terribly wrong with Sachin's back. And soon, Tendulkar flew off to England to get it looked after. After coming back, Sachin took a couple of weeks' break. He was asked to continue stretching and strengthening to help repair the damaged vertebrae of his lower back and the inflammed scar tissue. The dedicated player did everything to make his back better. Then, Sachin played for the World Cup and the rest is history!

Tennis Elbow

The year 2004 to 2006 brought another painful setback for the national icon. Sachin was diagnosed with tennis elbow. The condition where tendons in your elbow are overloaded is called Tennis Elbow. It is also known as lateral epicondylitis. If painkillers don't work, surgery is the only resort. Though Sachin bravely fought and overcame it, at one point, he felt his career was finished.

"Mine was really bad, I tried everything that I could: taking an injection, numbing this in the morning before the Test match. But nothing worked and the only option was to get operated. I was pushed in the corner so badly. All my physio friends and doctors tried but then certain things need to be done," Sachin told India Today.

Thanking the almighty

He further said, "I felt during that period I had become impatient. I wanted to try really everything under the sun to get back on the field. And I realized after my surgery I wasn't able to pick up a cricket bat, I was really depressed. I would call my friends 2 o'clock in the night, 4 o'clock in the morning saying c'mon let's go for a drive I can't sleep. I thought my career was finished, it was done. And all I would pray to god was: please don't stop my career like this, let me get back on the field again."

And Sachin did play! He made a comeback in India vs Sri Lanka match in Nagpur and raised his bat thanking the almighty for bringing him back on the field.