A day after the horrific incident in which a temple priest was set ablaze by a few people in Rajasthan's Kalauri, another priest came under an attack and was shot at in Uttar Pradesh. Now a priest of Ram Janaki temple in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda was shot last night.

According to police, the miscreants fired upon the priest over an old land dispute issue. Two people have been arrested in connection with the case. The priest identified as Samrat Das was referred to Lucknow after getting injured in the incident.

The incident occurred at Tirre Manorama in Gonda which falls under Itia Thok Police Station. The investigation is underway.

According to reports, "A priest of a temple at a village in Itia Thok, Gonda was shot at last night. He was admitted to a hospital. The case has been registered against 4 persons. He had a land dispute with the accused. We are investigating the matter," Shailesh Kumar Pandey, Gonda Superintendent of Police said.

Rajasthan Temple priest burnt alive

Previously, the Rajasthan priest died due to burn injuries on Thursday night. The main accused, identified as Kailash Meena, has been arrested by the police and efforts are on to nab the other accused who attacked the priest and burned him alive.