In a shocking turn of events, Telugu television actresses - Anusha Reddy and Bhargavi - were killed in a road accident on Wednesday (April 17) in Telangana's Vikarabad district while returning to Hyderabad after completing shooting of a serial. Anusha was 21, Bhargavi was 20.

Car driver named Chakri and another man identified as Vinay Kumar, who were travelling along with the two actresses, were severely injured in the deadly car crash. While Bhargavi died on the spot, Anusha Reddy succumbed to her injuries while being shifted to hospital. The injured were were admitted to government-run Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad.

According to the police, the car driver hit a roadside tree near Appareddy Guda in the early hours of the day while trying to avert collision with a truck coming from the opposite direction.

Bhargavi was acting in the popular daily soap 'Mutyala Muggu'. Anusha Reddy was an upcoming actress. Both hailed from Telangana.

The television artists had gone to Vikarabad on Monday for shooting in Ananthagiri forest. After completing the shooting, the team was returning to Hyderabad.

(With IANS Inputs)