Telugu superstar Allu Arjun on Wednesday revealed that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The 38-year-old actor took to his social media handle to inform his fans and followers that he has already isolated himself at home following the COVID-19 protocols and requested all his fans to not worry about his health as he is doing fine.

"Hello everyone! I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself at home and have been following all the protocols. I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested. Stay home, stay safe and get vaccinated when you get the chance. I request all my well-wishers & fans not to worry about me as I am doing fine. Love, " Allu Arjun wrote.

Soon after the actor's post, his fans started trending 'Get Well Soon Allu Arjun' and 'Get Well Soon Anna' on Twitter. Earlier, a few of his family members, including Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan and Kalyaan Dhev were also diagnosed with Covid-19.

COVID on the sets of 'Pushpa'

On the work front, Allu Arjun has been quite busy shooting for his upcoming multi-lingual action thriller titled 'Pushpa', which is based on true events. The film revolves around the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra Pradesh. The film, which is slated to release on August 13, 2021, will see Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna sharing the screen space for the first time.

Last year in December, the shooting for 'Pushpa' was suspended after six crew members had tested positive while shooting in Visakhapatnam. However, Allu Arjun had tested negative at that time when he got himself tested for the coronavirus.

Directed by Sukumar, the film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media. Oscar-winning Resul Pookutty will be working on the sound of this film, while Devi Sri Prasad is handling the music of 'Pushpa'.