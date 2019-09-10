Nithiin might be seen playing the male lead in the Telugu remake of the National Award-winning film Andhadhun.

According to the latest reports, Nithiin's father Sudhakar Reddy has bagged the remake rights of Andhadhun. Although no official confirmation has come yet, the project may be bankrolled by Shresth Movies in collaboration with Viacom18 Motion Pictures. It is also being speculated that Harish Shankar has been approached to direct the remake.

Harish Shankar's upcoming directorial venture Valmiki will be hitting the screens on September 20. With Harish being relatively free after the project, he is likely to take up the offer.

According to reports, Nithiin and his father are in no hurry to take the film on floors. They want to rope in a perfect star cast and an ideal filmmaker who can adapt the script to suit the Telugu nativity.

Nithiin is also busy shooting for Bheeshma, which has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and is being directed by Venky Kudumula. Rang De with Venky Atluri and Keerthy Suresh is pairing up with him in their first-ever collaboration. He also has in his kitty a film with Chandrasekhar Yeleti. Priya Prakash Warrier and Rakul Preet Singh are the leading ladies of the untitled film.