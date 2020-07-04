Telugu producer Pokuri Rama Rao has passed away on Friday, 3 July, after testing positive for Covid-19 aka coronavirus. He was aged 65.

As per the reports, he was being treated at a private hospital and was kept under observation. The treatment failed and he breathed his last on Friday. 10 months ago, he had undergone treatment for heart-related issues.

The last rites of the deceased will be performed on Saturday afternoon at Erragadda Smashana Vaatika in Hyderabad.

Pokuri Rama Rao had produced a few movies with Gopichand like Ranam and Ontari. He had funded many movies in association with his brother Pokiri Babu Rao on the banner of Eetaram Films.

Covid-19 Cases in Hyderabad

The cases of Covid-19 are increasing at an alarming rate in Telangana which crossed 20,000-mark on Friday, 4 July, with 9984 active cases and 283 deaths to date.

It may be recalled that Telugu actress Navya Swamy has tested positive for Covid-19 and under self-isolation. She confirmed the news on her Instagram account and urged the people, who tested positive for the deadly pandemic to stay positive.

She said, "There is nothing to panic about, there is nothing to be ashamed of. I know people talk all bullshit, so please don't give your ears to all the rumours. Stay away from negativity please," she said in the video.

The Mysuru-born girl says, "Even at the worst case if you are tested positive there is nothing to be worried about. Stay strong, take it easy. All that you have to do is isolate yourself, stay away from people till that virus dies in you because that's the only way we're gonna break the chain.

"The very next minute I was tested positive, I consulted my doctor and I isolated myself immediately. I am taking proper medication, proper supplementation. I am eating all the healthy and nutritious food to build my immunity. So I request all my friends who were in touch with me of late and all the people who were close to me in the past week to please isolate yourself or get the COVID test done if in case you see any symptoms as such."