The global reality music show 'Indian Idol' is all set to have its Telugu release on February 25. Coming down South for the first time, the reality show is on a quest to find its Telugu voice.

The Hindi-language version of the British reality show, 'Pop Idol', 'Indian Idol' first aired on Sony Entertainment Television on October 30, 2004.

Hosted by popular playback singer Sreerama Chandra, who rose to fame as the 'Indian Idol' Season 5 winner, the reality show will stream on Fridays and Saturdays on aha, the Telugu OTT platform. The show has already created much anticipation among Telugu audiences with its audition frenzy and the trio of judges onboard.

Promising an extravagant music fest, aha unveiled its jury, which comprises music composer S. Thaman, actress and singer Nithya Menon, and playback singer-turned-composer Karthik.

"I am elated to take on this new responsibility because it's truly a delight to witness some of the best and brightest young Telugu musical talents," Nithya Menon said.

"Keeping in mind aha's ever-growing popularity, who better than them to unearth the best talent in Telugu and bring 'Indian Idol' to South India for the first time ever," Thaman added.

"Telugu music has always been close to my heart," Karthik noted. "I'm extremely happy that I'm the judge on none other than the 'Telugu Indian Idol'."

Launching the show's promo on Instagram LIVE, Sreerama Chandra said: "I have known the journey to fame. I can still recollect how difficult it is to be the best among the best and emerge the winner at 'Indian Idol'. Being on the other side as the host has only brought back the energy, fun, and excitement I felt as a participant. I extend hearty congratulations to all the participants."