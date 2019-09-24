Comedian Venu Madhav, who has been suffering from liver and kidney related ailments since a while is admitted to Intensive Care Unit, Yashoda Hospital, Hyderabad on Tuesday as his condition turned critical. The 40-year-old actor is being treated by a team of doctors and as per reports, he is put on a ventilator.

The news of Venu being admitted in the hospital is a shock to his fans and members of the film fraternity as well. An update on health is awaited by his family members and fans as well.

Before trying his luck as an actor in the industry, Venu Madhav was a renowned and popular mimicry artiste. He became popular with films like Sampradayam, Tholi Prema, Thammudu, Lakshmi, Master, Arya, Chatrapathi, Aadi, Gemini, Naga, Dil and a lot more. After 2015, which was for Rudramadevi, he did not sign for any films.

Earlier, they have been several reports which claimed that actor's condition has turned severe due to above mentioned health issues. But the actor thrashed all of them by appearing on a talk show. In fact he said that it was his conscious decision to stay away from films instead of taking up some cheap roles where comedy is made by using cuss words.

In the recent times, Venu campaigned for Telugu Desam party in Nandyal By-elections and 2019 election campaign also.