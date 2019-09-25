Actor Venu Madhav, who is known for his comedy roles in Telugu films, passed away on Wednesday (September 25) after suffering from serious liver and kidney-related ailments. The actor had been suffering from the above-mentioned issues for quite some time. After his condition became worse, he was rushed to the Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad.

The actor had been put on a ventilator a couple of days ago. A team of doctors were treating him and after he stopped responding to the treatment, he was declared dead by the hospital.

His brother Gopalakrishna officially announced that Venu Madhav's body will be taken to their residence in Kapra, for the fans and movie artistes to see their favourite actor for one last time.

The news of Venu Madhav's death shook the industry and actors who have worked with him are deeply saddened after learning the news.

Venu Madhav was born in 1968 in Kodad, a village near Nalgonda in Telangana. He made his debut as an actor with Sampradayam in 1996 and has been part of more than 400 films. He is survived by a wife and two sons.