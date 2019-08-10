The 66th National Awards were announced on Friday and Telugu cinema and Telugu film fraternity are very much happy. Going into the awards, actress Keerthy Suresh has been awarded the Best Actress award for Mahanati and also, the film won the Best Film at the National Awards. This is the first National award for the actress and all her fans and well-wishers from the industry are very much happy for the actress. Keerthy deserves the award for all the efforts she has put in, to step into the shoes of Savitri and of course the whole team for making the best film.

Congrats dear nanba @KeerthyOfficial for #Mahanati best actress National award Proud moment & Hats off to Mahanathi team pic.twitter.com/FTqHLwmQHQ — atlee (@Atlee_dir) August 9, 2019

Actor turned director Rahul Ravindran won the award for Best Original Screenplay for Chi La Sow, his first film as director. Ram Charan Tej and Sukumar's Rangasthalam has received the Best Audiography award.

Awe is definitely one of the best films from the Telugu film industry and even this film has won the honour. This Prashanth Varma directorial venture has won the award in the categories of Best Makeup and Best VFX.

Many actors have taken to social media to congratulate the winners and this is definitely a big honour to the industry. These awards increase the responsibility of the filmmakers and actors to make many more amazing films.

Rana Daggubati, Mahesh S Koneru, Jr NTR, Ram Charan Tej and many other celebrities from many industries have taken to their social media to share their happiness as their colleagues and friends have won the awards which are really big as an achievement.