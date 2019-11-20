Ahead of George Reddy's release, celebrities of Telugu cinema are pouring in their support and best wishes for the team.

Actor Vijay Deverakonda took to Twitter to share the trailer of the film. He wrote, "Wishing the team of George Reddy all my very best. @SandeepMadhav_@G1Dalam #SudhakarYakkanti Releasing Nov 22." (sic)

Popular director Sukumar, on his Facebook page, shared the trailer and wrote, "#GeorgeReddy trailer looks very promising!! Mahati garu played a key role in this movie, wishing her and entire team of George Reddy all the success. Releasing on November 22!" (sic)

Actor Nithiin, sharing the trailer on Twitter, wrote, "Trailer of George Redyy is kickass!! Bgm is wishin the entire team all the very best." (sic)

Also, young heartthrob, Bellamkonda Sreenivas was all praises for the trailer. He wrote, "Trailer looks terrific...! Hope this movie shows a huge impact on today's youngsters..! Good luck for #Abhisheknama #missbhikshu and the entire team of George Reddy. Jeena hai toh marna seekho kadam kadam par ladna seeko @SandeepMadhav_ @G1Dalam @ActorSatyaDev @AbhishekPicture #GeorgeReddy #GeorgeReddyOnNov22nd." (sic)

George Reddy was a student leader at Osmania University. He was known for raising his voice against all that was unjust in the University back then. Right at the age of 25, he was murdered by his opponents. Making a film on George Reddy was a dream of the team. It is a small budget film with a team of passionate filmmakers and actors.