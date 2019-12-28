Every year, the Telugu film industry reaches some milestones and sets some trends. In 2019, there have been some, which have been appreciated by audiences of all categories and international platforms as well. From biopics to battles, here is a recap of the year of Telugu cinema with all the lows and highs of it.

It rained Biopics

The year started with Krish Jagarlamudi and Nandamuri Balakrishna's Kathanayakudu and Mahanayakudu, which were biopics on actor turned politician late Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao. Next came Mahi V Raghav and Mammootty's Yatra, a film on YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Both these films are political dramas and they have managed to win the hearts of audiences up to some extent only. Lakshmi's NTR threw light on Lakshmi Parvathy's life and this showed another phase of NTR's life.

Priyadarshi starrer Mallesham narrates the story of Padma Shri award winner Chintakindi Mallesham. This film is about the plight of women 'asu' makers in weaving hamlets around Pochampally. Megastar Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is above all. The actor was seen at his best performance and beyond. The last in the list comes George Reddy. If the makers had taken care of the narrative a little more, the film would have been much better.

Targeting pan-Indian audiences

Baahubali made way to many pan-Indian films. Saaho and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which released this year are the examples of it. Sye Raa is based on a true story that has roots in Uyyalawada. It clashed with Hrithik Roshan's War at the box office and it made things tough for him in the northern belt. Well, Saaho lacked a good story and proper screenplay. Its technicalities are something that is appreciable.

Memorable ones

There are a few films which won the hearts of many audiences. Let us begin the list with director Gautam Tinnanuri's Jersey which has Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles. This film is a cricket drama which the hearts of many. Another cricket drama which released after Jersey is Majili. This film has Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni in lead roles. The film is a super hit at the box office. Vivek Athreya's Brochevarevarura, Naveen Polishetty's Agent Sai Sreenivas Athreya, and Vamsi Paidipally's Maharshi are those films which are never boring to watch any time of the day.