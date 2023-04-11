2023 began with a good number of Telugu movies being released at the theaters. But unfortunately, not all films are hit at the box office. So in the first three months of the year, here are the films that can be considered hits based on collections and content as well.

Waltair Veerayya

Directed by Bobby, the film has Chiranjeevi and Shruti Haasan in the lead role. The plot, even after being predictable, Waltiar Veerayya surprised everyone with mind-blowing collections in all regions. Audiences have responded positively to Chiranjeevi's vintage acting style, Devi Sri Prasad's catchy tunes, and Ravi Teja's episode. Despite mixed reviews, the film grossed an astounding Rs 134 Cr (WW share) at the box office, making it the biggest hit of the year so far.

Veera Simha Reddy

Starring Balakrishna in the titular role, the film is directed by Gopichand Malineni. Though the film was not so great with this plot, it is the craze for Balakrishna that made this film a hit with an amazing run at the box office. it is the second-highest-grossing film in the first quarter of 2023 and the highest-grossing film in Balakrishna's career. The film grossed Rs 76 crore (share) globally.

Dasara

This film needs no introduction at all. Nani and Keerthy Suresh have given their best for this raw and rustic drama. Directed by Srikanth Odela and made against the backdrop of coal mines in Telangana, the film has amazing visuals, unexpected twists in the plot and the best crew that made this film a big success. This revenge saga is running successfully at the theaters and is breaking all the records of Nani's previous films.

SIR

This film has Dhanush in the lead role and was made as a bilingual, which was released in Tamil as Vaathi and in Telugu as SIR. Directed by Venky Atluri, the film is doing well at the theaters and OTT as well. The film is about the education system and while corporate schools should stop making education a business but should help kids study.

Balagam

This film is a genuine blockbuster hit. It is the audience and public who made this film a hit. Directed by Venu Yeldandi, the film has Priyadarshi and Kavya Kalyanram in the lead roles. The film, which was made on a shoestring budget, is still playing in theaters. It is expected to earn a whopping Rs 15 Cr share in revenue by the end of its run.

Writer Padmabhushan

Actor Suhaas has been choosing only different scripts. He is not a mainstream hero and that is an advantage he is as he can portray characters with different shades. This film also did well at the box office and audiences showered the film with much love. A small film but it made big money for its range. The film collected Rs 4 to 5 crore.