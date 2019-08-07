Ninnu Kori is a classic, worth a watch, Telugu film. The Nani, Nivetha Thomas and Aadi Pinisetty starrer marks the directorial debut of Shiva Nirvana. The film is a blockbuster and is a game-changer for both Nani and Nivetha.

This romantic entertainer is now all set to get a remake in Tamil. Speculations have been rife that the makers have been in talks for a while. It has finally been confirmed that film is on cards.

The film is reportedly going to have Atharva Murali and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles. Cosmo Kiran has bought the remake rights of this film. This is their first collaboration of the actors together.

Aadi Pinisetty plays the second male lead in the original version. For the remake actor Vaibhav, son of producer Kodandarami Reddy, is reportedly in talks. Although, nothing has been finalised yet. However, because Aadi Pinisetty has his own market in Tamil cinema, it would be nice if he plays the same role once again.

Tamil makkale! Back on Twitter to announce some nice news. Started shooting a Tamil movie today after a long break from the industry. Makes me feel happy to be back!! NINNU KORI Tamil remake with Atharvaa & Anupama ???? reprising the same role I did in Telugu. — Vidyu Raman (@VidyuRaman) August 5, 2019

Actress Vidyulekha Raman took to Twitter to share the news that she is a part of the remake and will be playing the same role which she has played in the Telugu version. The remake of this film is definitely good news to all the Ninnu Kori fans and makers are pretty sure that it will attract the audience.

The film is yet to get an official launch and is expected to go on floors pretty soon.