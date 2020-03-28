After working for a couple of films like Savyasachi, Mr Majnu and iSmart Shankar, and dancing in award shows. Nidhhi Aggerwal has become quite popular in Telugu film industry. The actress paired up with Tiger Shroff in Munna Michael.

She is now busy shooting for "Bhoomi" and "James," which marks her Tamil and Kannada debut, respectively. Also, she has Ashok Galla's debut film in her kitty. Shootings of all these films have been kept on hold due to lockdown and outbreak of Coronavirus.

Nidhhi has impressed the audiences with her performance in iSmart Shankar and her glamour as well. Too impressed with her looks, it is said that actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas is said to have approached Nidhhi for a special number in his film.

Nidhhi quotes for the item number

But reports claim that Nidhhi has quoted a bomb, which left the actor and makers of the film in shock. Nidhhi has asked for remuneration of Rs 60 lakhs for a special number and that is huge for the market she has. Also, she is just three films old.

Shocked with her amount, makers of the film have decided to look for someone else who might not quote as much as Rs 60 lakhs.

Well, most of the time, Tamannaah Bhatia ends up doing special numbers in many films, especially those which have Sreenivas in lead roles. So it is said that she might be roped in once again for Alludu Adhurs, which is said to be directed by Santosh Srinivas. The film might release later this year.