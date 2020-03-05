Rajinikanth's Annaatthe is getting bigger and better by day. After roping in Nayanthara and a couple of popular actresses, director Siruthai Siva has now finalised the actor to play the role of the antagonist in the Sun Pictures-funded movie.

The Villains in Rajini's Films

In the recent movies of Rajinikanth like 2.0, Petta and Darbar, Akshay Kumar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Suniel Shetty had played the role of the villains, respectively. For a change, we will get to see a South Indian actor in the baddie's role.

Gopichand Returning to Tamil Films after 18 Years?

If the latest reports are to be believed, Telugu actor Gopichand is going to reprise the role of the villain in Annaatthe. If true, it will be a comeback movie for the actor, who had acted in Jayam Ravi's movie Jayam, way back in 2002.

Coming back to Annaatthe, the movie, which was launched in December 2019, has completed two schedules of shootings. The team was scheduled go to Kolkata and Pune for the next schedule of shooting.

Shooting Cancelled

However, the shooting plans have been cancelled due to Coronavirus scare. The latest buzz is that the film unit will now shoot the movie at the Ramoji Rao Film City in Hyderabad.

The shooting will go on for the next two months. Siruthai Siva and Sun Pictures want to release the movie for Diwali. So, the director will now get ample of time to work on the post-production works.

Coming to the cast, Nayanthara is the female lead in Annaatthe. The film has Khushboo Sundar, Meena and Keerthy Suresh as Rajini's sisters. Prakash Raj, Sathish, Vela Ramamoorthy and others are part of the supporting cast.