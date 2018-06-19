American video game developer and publisher Telltale Games appears to be in a soup as its co-founder and former chief Kevin Bruner is suing the gaming studio. According to Burner, the company has breached contractual obligations after his removal as the company's chief executive officer.

TellTale Games has quite a few successful games in their bag. It has developed a number of games based on popular TV shows; for example, The Walking Dead, Game of Thrones, and many more. Recently the studio has also joined hands with media services provider Netflix for creating a Stranger Things video gaming title.

Bruner's problems started since February 2015, when Lionsgate bought Telltale Games and apparently, moved him from the position of the company's CEO. Following this incident, Bruner tried to sell off his share of holdings in the company's stock. It was during this time that Bruner claims that he was cut off from significant information that the ex-CEO needed to complete his transaction.

"The net effect of Bruner's alleged removal from the board of directors was that Bruner was deprived of relevant insight into the management and financial state of Telltale and the value of its shares," reads the lawsuit.

Telltale's lawyers have already said that Bruner's claims are "meritless" and "an apparent means of extracting revenge on a company already under financial strain."