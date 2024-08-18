In a determined effort to curb the escalating drug menace, the Prohibition and Excise Department of Telangana launched a comprehensive crackdown on several pubs and bars in Hyderabad and the adjoining Rangareddy district. This operation, which took place late on Saturday night and continued into the early hours of Sunday, was a part of the state's intensified campaign against drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

The operation was meticulously planned and executed under the direction of Telangana Prohibition and Excise Director General V.B. Kamalasan Reddy. A total of 25 teams were formed to conduct the raids, with Joint Commissioner Qureshi, Assistant Commissioners R. Kishan and Anil Kumar Reddy, and Additional S.P. Bhaskar supervising the simultaneous operations.

The teams scoured 12 bars and pubs in Hyderabad district and 13 in Rangareddy district, making it one of the most extensive operations of its kind in recent times.

The teams were equipped with panel drug detection kits, which were used to test suspects for drug consumption. This proactive approach was aimed at identifying and apprehending individuals involved in drug abuse, thereby disrupting the supply chain. The officials have issued stern warnings to pubs and bars, stating that any establishment found to be facilitating drug consumption would face severe consequences, including the cancellation of their licenses.

In a related development, the police at Pet Basheerabad, on the outskirts of Hyderabad, seized ganja-laced chocolates from a local kirana shop. The Special Operations Team (SOT) of Medchal and Pet Basheerabad police conducted a raid at a shop in Subhash Nagar, leading to the arrest of the accused, identified as Pivesh Pandey.

Investigations revealed that Pandey had been selling these illicit chocolates to customers for the last six months, highlighting the innovative methods adopted by drug peddlers to evade law enforcement agencies.

The state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, has declared its commitment to dealing with the drug menace with an iron hand. In his Independence Day speech, the Chief Minister emphasized that strict measures have been initiated to free the state from the clutches of drug abuse. As part of this initiative, the government has strengthened the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau, enhancing its capabilities to detect and prevent drug trafficking.

Just as the Stonewall Riots led to significant changes in the perception and treatment of the LGBT community, it is hoped that the current crackdown on the drug menace in Telangana will lead to a significant reduction in drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

The operation's success underscores the importance of coordinated efforts and stringent measures in tackling this pervasive issue. It is a clear message to those involved in drug trafficking that their illicit activities will not be tolerated, and that the government is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of its citizens. The government's commitment to eradicating this menace, coupled with the proactive measures taken by the Prohibition and Excise Department, is a promising step towards a drug-free Telangana.