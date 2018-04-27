The Telangana Board of Secondary Education is set to release the class 10 board exam results Friday, April 27, at 7 pm.

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education, which is also known as the Directorate of Government Examinations, conducted the class 10 exams from March 15 to April 2, 2018, and about 5,33,701 students are said to have taken these exams.

Students awaiting the results can check their scores online on bse.telangana.gov.in or examresults.net/telangana or results.nic.in.

Here are the steps to check the Telangana class 10 results online

Log in to bse.telangana.gov.in, which is the official site of the board. Click on SSC 2018 results on the homepage Key in your name, date of birth, registration number and other required details. Click on submit You will then be able to see your results online. You can even download your marks sheet and take a print out of the same.

Students can also check their results via the Google Play Store app and via SMS. All they need to do is type TS10Roll Number and send it to 56263. Your results with the detailed marks will be sent over SMS.

The board exam this year faced quite some issues and the Telangana police even registered cheating cases against 16 teachers, reported the Indian Express. They are said to have leaked the questions and answers to the class 10 Math, Science and English papers over WhatsApp.

Parents and friends of the students then reportedly went to the school during exams and handed over chits with answers to the examinees.

Last year, the screenshot of Telugu Paper was circulated on WhatsApp just before the exam had started. The police had then investigated the matter and the accused was later arrested.