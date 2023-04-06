Lately, from syllabus and curriculum to now examinations, even education industry has been taking a political turn. The first day of the SSC Board Examinations in Telangana was marred by the ugly controversy after the question paper was found circulating on WhatsApp just a few minutes after the exam began. Unfair to the 4.82 lakh students who appeared for the Telugu paper.

Strong protests from opposition parties followed, with district collector suspending two exam invigilators, along with school chief superintendent and department officer. Soon after the paper leak, BJP chief Bandi Sanjay demanded action against those involved and resignation of Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, alleging that the BRS government in Telangana that could not so much as conduct free and fair examinations had no business heading a state.

A series of paper leaks

Class X paper leaks, unfortunately come close on the heels of State Public Service Commission Paper leaks, which saw protests across the state from aspirants, young wings and opposition parties. While the dust over the Telugu and recruitment exam paper leak was yet to settle when a day after another SSC exam question paper in Hindi was allegedly leaked at an exam centre in Warangal. A complaint has been filed for the same and school education department has called for a detailed report from the officials concerned.

After the paper leaks, the politics

During the wee hours of Wednesday, the police arrested BJP Telangana Chief Bandi Kumar Sanjay while accusing him of role behind the Hindi paper leak. The Warangal Commissioner of Police said Prashanth's text messages to Bandi Sanjay a day before reveal the role of the opposition leader, who was taken into custody and made the prime accused and Prashant was made A2 now in the case.

Local media, quoting police, reported that the Hindi paper was leaked after the exam began, photos of which were circulated on social media by Booram Prashanth, former journalist turned BJP worker. During the police investigation, three people were identified in the paper leak, a 16-year-old student, Booram Prashanth, a former journalist and BJP worker, and a driver. Finally, the police said they ended up with Sanjay with available evidence and made him the prime accused.

After the politics, the chaos

Hours after Bandi Sanjay's arrest, his supporters took to streets, protesting the arrest and burning effigy of the chief minister. Some supporters barged into the police station and protested. The police placed several BJP leaders in preventive custody over the protests.

As the prime accused, the Telangana BJP chief was sent to 14 days in judicial custory in the case. When the BJP moved to the Telangana High Court on Thursday seeking bail, the court after hearing the petition that challenged the judicial remand of Bandi Sanjay, adjourned it to next hearing on April 10.

Bad for Students ?

With so much of political noise, blame game and ruckus ensuing the paper leaks, is it good for the elections? "It is definitely bad for the students," said one of the student on social media who'll have to appear for the same exam again now.

"Instead of making examination system fool proof, away from political people, they'll now further make it a victim of politics," vented another.

This is not confined to Telangana alone, Assam witnessed a similar paper leak in 10th exam last month, while Rajasthan and Karnataka were also found in the middle of such paper leaks this season, pointing a finger at inevitable politics taking precedence over the future of students.